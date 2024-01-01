Meghan, Duchess of Sussex signs new podcast deal after parting ways with Spotify

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has announced she is working on a new podcast with Lemonada Media.

One year after ending her partnership with Spotify, Meghan has announced she has teamed up with another podcast company.

"I'm proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting," she said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."

She added, “Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works."

In 2020, Meghan and Prince Harry signed a deal with Spotify, worth $20 million (£15.8 million).

Megan released a 12-episode series, Archetypes, where she talked about the different kinds of stereotypes women face.

During the series she interviewed high-profile women including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling.

In June 2023, the royals announced the end of the partnership with Spotify, with sources revealing Archetypes didn't meet “productivity requirements”.