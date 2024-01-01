Christopher Nolan gets family members to deliver scripts

Christopher Nolan enlists members of his family to deliver his movie scripts.

Cillian Murphy - who has worked with the director on six films - has revealed the scripts are always printed on red paper to ensure they can't be photocopied and the moviemaker ensures secrecy by getting trustworthy relatives to hand-deliver them to his star if he's unable to do it himself.

The actor told GQ magazine: "So, like, it’s been his mom who’s delivered the script to me before. Or his brother, he’ll go away and come back in three hours.

"Part of it has to do with keeping the story secret before it goes out. But part of it has to do with tradition. They’ve always done it this way, so why stop now? It does add a ritual to it, which I really appreciate. It suits me."

However, Murphy agreed to take the title role in Nolan's latest blockbuster 'Oppenheimer' without even seeing the script, he explained: "He’d [Nolan] already called me and said he wanted me to play the part. And I had said yes - because I always say yes to him."

He has no regrets about taking on the part as it's become the director's most successful film to date and has landed 13 Oscar nominations including a Best Actor nod for Murphy as well as a shot at the coveted Best Picture gong.

'Oppenheimer' hit cinemas last summer at the same time as 'Barbie' - and Murphy previously insisted the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon was "wonderful" for the movie industry.

Asked if the two films helped each other at the box office, the 47-year-old actor told the BBC: "Yeah, they did. And it was a great moment for cinema.

"I think they're both great films which couldn't be more different. And I think it was wonderful it wasn't any amazingly designed marketing strategy by the studio.

"It was people, you know, it was the internet and people who made up this Barbenheimer thing and it, yeah, it was a wonderful moment for cinema."