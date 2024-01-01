Kaia Gerber didn't realise how 'iconic' Cindy Crawford was until she watched docuseries

Kaia Gerber didn't realise quite how "iconic" her mother Cindy Crawford was until she watched The Super Models docuseries last year.

The 22-year-old didn't realise that her mother was considered one of the greatest supermodels of all time until she watched the Apple TV+ series.

"I was like, 'I didn't realise. I knew you were iconic, but...' I didn't understand when I was younger," she recalled telling her mum in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. "I was starstruck in front of her after."

The four-part series, which was released in September, followed the lives and careers of Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, some of the most iconic models of the '90s.

Gerber, who has followed in her mum's modelling footsteps, went on to praise Crawford for being so "smart and focused and ambitious" from "a very young age".

"What she made of her career, there wasn't really someone's footsteps to follow," she shared. "And I thought it was so cool that she always had that ambition, and she did things where people told her, 'This will ruin your career. Don't do this.' And she trusted her instincts."

Gerber, the daughter of Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, has since ventured into acting, with roles in films such as Babylon, Bottoms and Mother Mary.