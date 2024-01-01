Amy Schumer corrects 'false claim' that Jennifer Aniston attending her wedding

Amy Schumer has corrected a "false" report suggesting that Jennifer Aniston attended her wedding in 2018.

The Trainwreck star tied the knot with chef Chris Fischer on Valentine's Day in Malibu, California in front of celebrity guests including Jennifer Lawrence, Jake Gyllenhaal, Larry David and Judd Apatow.

While reports at the time claimed the Friends star was in attendance, Amy has now insisted that was not true.

"How much more romantic can you get? It was a special event, you know?" she said of the nuptials on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday. "Actually there were some false claims about it. People magazine reported that Jennifer Aniston was spotted at my wedding. It's not true, that's not true."

According to the comedian, her 75-year-old mother had a theory about the false report.

"My mum, she said, 'I know what happened.' She said, 'From behind, I look exactly like Jennifer Aniston,'" she joked, prompting laughter from the audience. "You can't be honest with your mum though, right? You have to just go, 'Yeah, that's probably what (happened).'"

At the time, People magazine listed Jennifer as one of Amy's celebrity guests. Editors subsequently published a separate article noting that the actress attended the wedding two days before announcing her split from her husband Justin Theroux.

Amy and Chris, who were first romantically linked in November 2017, confirmed their relationship days before their wedding. They share a four-year-old son named Gene.