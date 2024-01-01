Travis Kelce felt like a 'trainwreck' after 2024 Super Bowl win

Travis Kelce has admitted that he felt like a "trainwreck" after his 2024 Super Bowl win.

In the latest episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed that he was still recovering from Sunday's big game, which took place in Las Vegas.

"I feel like I just got in a trainwreck, man," Travis, 34, told Jason, 36, when asked about how he was feeling after the game. "That was a physical game, man."

"That was a physical post-game too!" Jason quipped, seemingly referring to the videos and photos which were shared online of Travis celebrating after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers to win this year's Super Bowl.

Shortly after the big win, Travis was photographed partying in Sin City with his girlfriend Taylor Swift, his team and several celebrities.

During the episode, the sports star noted that he "couldn't be happier" for his team after they won their third Super Bowl title.

"That was five quarters of hard-nose football, and it was worth every single discomfort and pain I woke up to today," he said. "(I) just couldn't be happier for the guys, man."

"We really rallied together for five quarters, man," Travis continued. "For the second half of the season we really just decided to lock in and put in that extra work man and it paid off baby. Nothing better."