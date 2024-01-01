Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex adopt Sussex title as children's surname

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have reportedly adopted their Sussex title as the last name for their two children.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who relaunched their rebranded website, sussex.com, this week, reportedly want their children to be known as Prince Archie Sussex, four, and Princess Lilibet Sussex, two, instead of Mountbatten-Windsor.



A source told The Times that the children have been known by the new monikers since Harry's father was crowned King Charles III in May 2023.



"The reality behind the new site is very simple - it's a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the King's coronation, the same surname for the first time," the source explained. "That's a big deal for any family. It represents their unification and it's a proud moment."



On the official Royal Family website, the children are listed as Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.



Their new surnames are similar to how Harry was known as Captain Wales when he was in the army while his father was the Prince of Wales.



The couple's new website, which replaces sussexroyal.com, features biographies of each of them, as well as news updates and links to their charitable foundation and production company.



They have received backlash for using their coat of arms on the website despite stepping down from their roles as senior working royals in 2020.



"It isn't any sort of problem for the rest of the royal family. It hasn't even been part of a conversation," a royal insider told the publication. "There certainly hasn't been any problem raised about the use of a coat of arms by anyone at the royal household - why would they object when it's perfectly normal and is pretty routine?"



They added, "There's no use of the word 'royal' on the site for a good reason - to ensure there could be no conflict with anyone's wishes."



Earlier this week, Meghan announced she had signed a new podcast with Lemonada Media after parting ways with Spotify.