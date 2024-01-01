David Tennant reveals his only BAFTAS rule:’ Don’t diss Taylor Swift'

David Tennant has shared his golden rule of awards-show hosting.

The Doctor Who actor shared his thoughts on hosting the 77th British Academy Film Awards, more commonly known as the BAFTAs, and revealed he's given himself one key thing to remember.

Asked whether he was nervous about the impending gig after seeing how much flak Golden Globes host Jo Koy received in January for a string of jokes that fell flat, David appeared relaxed.

"Not being a comic I feel gives me slight cover," he told Variety.

"I’m not really expected to be good at any of that stuff. I’m just there to hold it all together.

"And don’t diss Tay Tay, I think is the lesson to be learned. I live in a house of Taylor Swift fans, so I know better."

Jo was pilloried by Golden Globes viewers and critics after he made a joke about Taylor Swift, who was at that event as a nominee for her Eras Tour film. She had been dating NFL player Travis Kelce since mid 2023.

“As you know, we came on after a football double-header,” Jo joked.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift, I swear.”

Taylor's immediately unimpressed expression was reflected in the broader discussion of Jo's hosting performance – meaning David is most likely onto a winning strategy.