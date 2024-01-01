Meadow Walker files for divorce

Meadow Walker has filed for divorce from Louis Thornton-Allan.

Meadow, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, has filed for divorce from Louis two months after announcing their split.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the 25-year-old model/actress filed for the dissolution of their marriage two months after she announced the news of their split on social media.

Meadow revealed that she and Louis, 26, had called it quits via Instagram in December last year.

"After three (sic) wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate," she wrote in the post. "This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy. We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other."

Meadow and Louis began dating publicly in July 2021 and announced their engagement the following month. The couple then tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in October that year.

The model was walked down the aisle by actor Vin Diesel, who was a close friend and Fast and Furious co-star of her father Paul, who died in a car crash in 2013.