Maya Erskine reveals why she ended PEN15

Maya Erskine has revealed why she decided to end her TV show PEN15 in 2021.

The series creator and star has opened up about finishing the comedy series after only two seasons.

"There were a lot of reasons, some of them just practical, like these kids are already looking like they're 20 and we're in seventh grade still," Maya explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

The comedian and actress shared that she had been turned down for other roles because she was typecast due to her show, in which she played a fictionalised version of her 13-year-old self.

"I remember being thought of for a romantic comedy or something, and they were like, 'No! She's 13.' Truly, some people thought I was 13 in this industry - or thought I looked like that or couldn't see me beyond that, couldn't see me as a woman," she revealed. "And, yeah, there was an itch to do more. That show was really one of the most enjoyable experiences of my life and also one of the most challenging."

While Maya, 36, has "a little TV fatigue" after making Mr. and Mrs. Smith with Donald Glover, she is working on a limited series titled The Perfect Nanny, in which she will star opposite Nicole Kidman.

"I have a little TV fatigue, just the grind of it, and I have a family. But I just turned in a draft for The Perfect Nanny to HBO, and we'll see how that goes," she shared.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith is streaming on Prime Video now.