Lori Singer and Kevin Bacon 'joked' about a Footloose sequel

Lori Singer and Kevin Bacon have "joked" about an idea for a sequel to 'Footloose'.

As the iconic 1984 musical drama - which was helmed by Herbert Ross - turns 40 this year, the 66-year-old actress has revealed her plot for a follow-up movie, that would see Ren McCormack (Kevin), a teenager from Chicago who moves to a small town, reunited with his childhood crush Ariel Moore (Lori).

She told PEOPLE: "I don't know if Kevin even remembers this, but I actually had sort of an idea where Ariel grows up and goes to New York where she wanted to be, and Kevin stays there.

“Kevin stays in the town, and he becomes a bigger deal in the town. That's where he becomes the town lawyer or whatever.”

She recalled how the pair would be reunited in their hometown, Bomont, after her father becomes seriously unwell.

Lori continued: “She comes back because her father's sick.

“I mean, I just played with that idea years ago and we were talking about it and joking.

“But that was just something for us to meet on and talk about and laugh about."

It doesn't sound like there are any plans for a sequel.

Speaking on a recent episode of the 'Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon' podcast, Kevin said with regards to a sequel: "Never say never, [but] I think it would be a disaster.”

A remake was released in 2011, starring Kenny Wormald, 39, and Julianne Hough, 35, as Ren and Ariel.

It grossed $63 million worldwide and was largely praised by critics and fans alike.