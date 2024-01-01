Matthew Perry to be honoured at BAFTA TV Awards following In Memoriam omission

A BAFTA spokesperson has confirmed Matthew Perry will be honoured at their TV Awards following his omission from the In Memoriam segment at the Film Awards.

Fans of the late Friends actor took to X/Twitter during the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday to blast the organisation for failing to pay tribute to the star in its In Memoriam segment.

During the show, late actors such as Jane Birkin, Richard Roundtree, Michael Gambon, Tom Wilkinson and Carl Weathers were recognised on screen as Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham sang Cyndi Lauper's Time After Time.

Responding to one outraged fan, a spokesman for BAFTA wrote on X, "Matthew Perry will be remembered in this year's TV Awards ceremony," followed by a link to his tribute on their website.

They also told People and Variety in a statement, "Matthew Perry will be remembered in the forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards in May."

While Perry was best known for playing Chandler Bing in Friends, he also appeared in films such as The Whole Nine Yards, Fools Rush In and 17 Again.

He passed away on 28 October aged 54. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office later determined that he died from "the acute effects of ketamine".

Perry's omission from the In Memoriam segment wasn't the only one to cause a stir. Last month, Kate Beckinsale publicly vented her frustration that BAFTA could not guarantee her late stepfather, director Roy Battersby, a tribute spot during the film ceremony. BAFTA later confirmed that he would also be recognised at the TV Awards.