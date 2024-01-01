Jeremy Renner makes surprise appearance during People's Choice Awards

Jeremy Renner made a surprise appearance at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday after recovering from his snowplough accident.

The Avengers actor, who was hospitalised after being run over by the machinery on 1 January 2023, surprised the crowd at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California when he walked out on stage to present the first award of the night.

"I gotta say, it feels good to be back," Renner said, to cheers from the audience. "This year's been a heck of a journey, and I'm happy to be here with you, the fans. You guys are the best."

He presented Billie Eilish with the TV Performance of the Year award for her work in the comedy-horror series Swarm.

Renner's fellow Marvel actor Tom Hiddleston gave him a standing ovation as he walked on stage and they shared a hug after his appearance.

Marvel star Simu Liu, who hosted the show, heaped praise on the Hawkeye actor during his introduction.

"I could not be more excited to bring out our first presenter," he stated. "My fellow Marvel man, we are so, so happy to have him back, here with us tonight... Please make as much noise as humanly possible for Jeremy Renner."

Renner, 53, spent much of last year in recovery after breaking more than 30 bones in the accident. He returned to work on his TV show Mayor of Kingstown last month.

Speaking to E! News on the red carpet, he explained how the near-death experience has changed his outlook on life.

"I feel very blessed and I feel like I got a lot of cheat codes in life... Like I'll never have a bad day for the rest of my life," he shared. "What a wonderful blessing and gift to be given.

"I'm a blessed, blessed man and I'll continue to be blessed for another 100 years probably."