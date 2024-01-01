BAFTAs criticise 'prankster' for crashing Oppenheimer acceptance speech

BAFTA has criticised a "prankster" who crashed Oppenheimer's Best Film acceptance speech.

BAFTA has slammed the unnamed man, believed to be a YouTuber, after he unexpectedly joined director Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas as they accepted the award for Best Film for Oppenheimer during Sunday's award ceremony.

"A social media prankster was removed by security last night after joining the winners of the final award on stage," a BAFTA spokesperson told Variety. "We are taking this very seriously, and don't wish to grant him any publicity by commenting further."

During the ceremony, Nolan, Thomas and producer Charles Roven hit the stage to collect the coveted award, which was presented by Michael J. Fox, when the gate crasher, dressed in a black suit, ran to the stairs to join them and appeared to go unnoticed.

During her speech, Thomas invited members of the Oppenheimer cast to join her on stage, saying, "Where are you? Come on, all of you!"

The prankster stood quietly next to actor Cillian Murphy, who had earlier been presented with the Best Actor award for his performance as theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

After Thomas concluded her speech, the man left the stage with the rest of the team.

According to Variety, the man is believed to have crashed multiple awards ceremonies in the past, including the Brits and the Ballon d'Or football awards in France.

Oppenheimer picked up seven awards on Sunday night, including Best Director for Nolan.