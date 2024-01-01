Hilary Swank recalls pausing acting career to take care of her father

Hilary Swank has recalled pausing her acting career to take care of her father.

The Million Dollar Baby star has reflected on taking a break from her career between 2014 and 2017 to care for her ailing father, Stephen Swank.

"It was one of the most important times of my life, I think," Hilary, 49, said during an appearance on the Today show on Monday.

During her time off from acting, Hilary became her father's sole caregiver, after he underwent a lung transplant.

The star shared that she was "blessed" to be able to spend time with her dad before he passed away on 1 October 2021, adding that their time together "deepened" their bond.

"We had a lot of fun as well," the P.S. I Love You star continued. "There was a lot of trials and tribulations within there, but it was extraordinary and nothing I would ever regret doing."

Hilary also revealed that her new film Ordinary Angels, in which she plays a hairdresser who helps a widower find a liver transplant for his daughter, would have been her father's "favourite movie" of hers.

"My father was a recipient of a lung transplant so organ donation is a big, big thing to me and talking about it," she said. "This movie came about three months after my dad passed, so I got this opportunity, I feel like it was sent by my dad, and to tell a movie about an extraordinary human being and family.... I think it would have been my dad's favourite movie of mine."

Ordinary Angels will be released on Friday.