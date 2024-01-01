Tom Cruise meets girlfriend Elsina Khayrova's kids - report

Tom Cruise and his girlfriend Elsina Khayrova are so serious about each other that he has met her children.

Sources told Page Six that the relationship between Elsina, 36, and the Mission Impossible star, 61, has heated up enough for Tom to be introduced to her family. Elsina has a son and daughter from her previous marriage to Russian oligarch and diamond dealer, Dimitry Tsvetkov.

The couple first met when a friend brought Elsina to one of Tom's Sunday tea parties that he hosts regularly at his London penthouse.

"He has butlers and homemade cakes, and it’s all very British,” said the source.

The couple were first spotted together in December at a party in London where they “spent most (of) the night dancing” with each other.

“They’ve grown very close over the past few weeks but take a lot of care not to be photographed together because they want to maintain their privacy,” said the source.

Elsina got divorced in 2021 after 11 years of marriage. Her former husband revealed the divorce had cost him $188 million (£150 million) after they divided their assets which included an English mansion, five London apartments, a Bentley and a Ferrari, Cartier jewellery and artwork by Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Marc Chagall.