Josh Brolin teases possible appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine

Josh Brolin will "maybe" make an appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine.

During a recent interview with Collider, the Dune star was asked if he will be reprising his role as Deadpool 2 villain Cable alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the upcoming movie.

"No. I don't know," he coyly replied. When asked why he wouldn't be involved, he said, "Because Ryan doesn't like me? I don't know."

However, after taking a beat, he then looked directly into the camera and cryptically teased, "Maybe."

Several Deadpool stars are returning for the next film, including Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, Rob Delaney and Karan Soni.

In addition, Aaron Stanford is reprising his X-Men character Pyro, Jennifer Garner is back as Elektra, and Patrick Stewart is widely expected to make an appearance as Charles Xavier/Professor X.

The veteran actor revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in January that there have been talks about his return, coyly adding, "It has come up, there's been a process."

Deadpool & Wolverine also features new cast members including Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen, who appeared as a character named Mr. Paradox in the film's first trailer during the Super Bowl earlier this month.

The film, the first Deadpool movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), will be released on 26 July.