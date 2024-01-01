'To stand the test of time is always the goal': Margot Robbie hopes Barbie is watched for decades

Margot Robbie hopes that 'Barbie' is enjoyed for years to come.

The 33-year-old actress played the title role in last year's box office smash and hopes that audiences return to the film – which has been nominated for the Best Picture Oscar – for generations as continued popularity is "the mark" of a successful flick.

Margot told IndieWire: "For a movie to stand the test of time is always the goal. And there are movies I still watch, we all rewatch movies from 20, 30, 50, 60 years ago that feel as potent today as it did back then. And that's the mark of a great film. So I really do hope that 'Barbie' is appreciated and still feels relevant in decades to come."

The blockbuster captured the imagination around the globe when it was released last summer – with audiences flocking to cinemas dressed in pink – and Margot thinks it was the first film to make such an impact since 'Harry Potter' more than 20 years ago.

The 'Wolf of Wall Street' actress said: "There still doesn't feel like a comparison of a movie that hit the zeitgeist in the way that this did, whilst having pretty spicy cultural conversations, while also injecting a huge amount of joy, whilst also being at this budget size.

"There was such a confluence of elements in this scenario that I can't think of, 'OK, when's the last time I walked through a movie theatre and saw people dressing up to go the cinema?' The 'Harry Potter' films?"

Margot was controversially snubbed in the nominations for Best Actress at next month's Academy Awards but she insists that she feels "blessed" anyway, although she is disappointed that director Greta Gerwig missed out on a nod.

Speaking as part of a panel at a SAG screening of 'Barbie', she said: "There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed. Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films."