Khloe´ Kardashian 'doesn't feel worthy' of winning Reality TV Star People's Choice Award six times

Khloe´ Kardashian "doesn't feel worthy" of winning the Reality TV Star People's Choice Award six times in a row.

The 39-year-old won the Reality TV Star of the Year award for the sixth year running, while her family's series, The Kardashians, was named Reality Show of the Year at the 2024 People's Choice Awards in California on Sunday.

Khloe´, who was unable to attend the ceremony due to a migraine, thanked her fans for voting for her once again.

"I can't believe I won People's Choice again! I really, really can't. I am so incredibly thankful and blown away," she said in an Instagram video. "This makes no sense to me. The very first couple years I thought, 'This has to be a fluke, people feel bad for me.'

"But now, this is my sixth year winning. Sixth! That is sort of hard for my brain to understand. I don't feel worthy. I love you guys so much. I can't even believe that like... six f**king years. Really?"

The Good American founder explained that the award "means a lot" because it was voted for by the general public.

In the caption, she wrote, "Wow! I truly don't have the words to fully express my gratitude!!!! This is a short video of me trying to find the words... Words are just words but I hope you can feel my love and admiration for each and everyone one of you!! Thank you to everyone who voted.

"I feel terrible I wasn't there. Damn these migraines! Ugh ok I'll stop rambling. I'm just so taken a back and excited.. wow! I still can't get over this (sic)."

In the comments, her mum Kris Jenner expressed her pride in her daughter, while Khloe´'s sister Kim Kardashian congratulated her on the win on her Stories.