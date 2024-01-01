Da'Vine Joy Randolph 'scared' about career opportunities post-Oscars

Da'Vine Joy Randolph is "scared a little bit" about what will happen to her career if she wins an Oscar next month.

The actress has already won the Golden Globe, Critics Choice award and BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Holdovers and is widely expected to continue her winning streak at the Academy Awards on 10 March.

In an interview on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, Randolph admitted she has been proactively working with her team to ensure her opportunities don't dry up after a potential win.

"I must be real with you, being a woman of colour, it's a little different for us, even when we are in these positions of being nominated or even potentially winning, I mean, it's known, some people you don't see for a while after. (It happened) when Halle Berry won (so) I'm scared a little bit," she said.

Berry was the first - and still the only - woman of colour to win the Best Actress Oscar for Monster's Ball in 2002. She has said openly that her win changed nothing in terms of job offers.

Randolph explained that she and her team have been laying the groundwork to ensure her career maintains its momentum whatever the outcome on 10 March.

"I'm kind of like let me, let us, do the groundwork so that that doesn't end up being (the case)," she continued. "Let's not assume that because of these accolades people are gonna be necessarily banging down our door. Let's either self-generate (the ideas) or let's meet with these producers, directors, studios and be proactive in it because it is a little different.

"Who knows? It may not be the case but I at least want to be prepared. I don't want March 12 to come around and it's like, 'Well, those five months happened...'"

Several women of colour have won Best Supporting Actress, including Viola Davis, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, Lupita Nyong'o and Octavia Spencer.