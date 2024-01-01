Sharon Osbourne opens up about sexist treatment in television industry

Sharon Osbourne has shared her experiences of sexism while working in television.

In a recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the 71-year-old shared moments where she felt unfairly treated compared to her male counterparts.

Reflecting on her experiences, she said, "I was stuck with two guys, who I really liked, who I really respected, on the same show; they both had private planes and I had a f**king American Airlines ticket."

While Sharon didn't clarify the specific show or presenters, she added, "Everywhere that they would go they would have a private plane, and I was like even to say, 'Can my assistant sit next to me so I don't have to get stuck next to someone I don't know?' 'No, you pay for it.'"

Sharon explained that her colleagues had private planes because one feared germs and the other was a big star who didn't like dealing with the public. But when Sharon asked about the private planes, she was allegedly told, "If you don't like it, you can leave."

The conversation arose after her husband Ozzy Osbourne commented, "I do think if a woman does the same work as a man, she should get the same pay."

The famous couple's daughter, Kelly Osbourne, also recounted an instance of sexism in her mum's career.

She said, "I remember when you complained about a hotel, and somebody said, 'You should be kissing the ring of your boss because you were so lucky to have your job.'"

Sharon was quick to add that this situation was during her time at CBS, a network she has heavily criticised since her exit from The Talk in 2021.

She has presented or served as a judge on various television shows including The Talk, The X Factor and America's Got Talent.