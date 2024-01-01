Hilary Swank reveals she slept in car with mother before achieving stardom

Hilary Swank and her mother lived out of a car when they first relocated to Los Angeles.

At the age of 15, the budding actress and her mother, Judy Kay, relocated to Los Angeles after her parents separated.

The 49-year-old remembered on The Great Creators podcast, "We just put everything in our car and drove to Los Angeles with $75, my mum said."

The Oscar-winning actress continued, "We were living out of our car, so I would have all these clothes in my car, and I would change clothes for each audition. It was fun, it was a great adventure.

"We'd go into Denny's and we'd get the Grand Slam breakfast which was something like $1.99... we'd share that, and it was our biggest meal of the day."

In her conversation with Guy Raz, Swank candidly spoke about her struggle to initially land acting roles once she moved to LA.

Hilary eventually signed with agent Bonnie Liedtke, who represented other notable figures including Leonardo DiCaprio. Swank's big break then came in 1992 when she landed a part in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer film.

"I don't know where life leads anybody... but I think (my success) was this confluence of everything coming together at once," she shared.

Swank gained international attention for 1999's Boys Don't Cry, for which she won the Best Actress Oscar. She repeated the feat in 2005 with Million Dollar Baby.