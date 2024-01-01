Bradley Cooper recalls catching Jay-Z watching Judge Judy

Bradley Cooper has recalled catching Jay-Z watching Judge Judy.

The actor and filmmaker has revealed that he once walked in on the rapper/record producer watching the reality show while visiting Beyoncé.

"I went to Beyoncé's house, and Jay-Z was watching Judge Judy," Bradley said with a laugh in a recent interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. "I still remember. I'm not kidding. And I was freaking (out)."

Bradley then explained that he met with Beyoncé to pitch her A Star Is Born, attempting to cast her as his leading lady, before the role went to Lady Gaga.

"It was crazy," the Maestro actor recalled of the meeting. "(Beyoncé) was incredible, and so was (Jay), and we developed it for, like, a year together."

Bradley added, "I mean, she's one of the greatest people of all time."

The Crazy In Love hitmaker reportedly dropped out of the project because she wanted more money than she was being offered, but this has not been confirmed.

A Star is Born - which Bradley co-wrote, directed and starred in - was released in 2018 and went on to win a number of awards, including an Oscar.

The musical/romance film is the fourth American adaptation of the story, following the original 1937 film and its 1954 and 1976 remakes.