Natalie Portman briefly comments on Benjamin Millepied cheating rumours

Natalie Portman briefly commented on rumours that Benjamin Millepied cheated on her.

The actress has addressed the public speculation surrounding her marriage after it was rumoured that Benjamin had been involved in an extra-marital affair.

In a new interview for Vanity Fair's 30th annual Hollywood issue, Natalie was asked about the accusations.

The interviewer asked the actress, "In the lead-up to this movie coming out, people were writing about your marriage and your personal life in a very public way. What is that like?"

"It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it," the Black Swan star, 42, replied.

The interviewer then admitted, "(I) don't love asking about it, either," to which Natalie replied, "I can imagine."

Elsewhere in the interview, Natalie - who splits her time between Los Angeles and Paris - revealed she doesn't spend much time in Hollywood.

"I lead a very non-Hollywood life in L.A.," she told the outlet. "I live on the east side. I have some friends who are in the entertainment industry, but many friends who are not, and we don't do industry things when we hang out."

The Oscar winner added, "We're not going to Hollywood parties, we're having dinners at home in the backyard."

Natalie's comments come almost a year after it was first reported that Benjamin, a French dancer and choreographer, had been unfaithful.

The couple first met in 2009, when Benjamin was helping the actress prepare for her role as a ballet dancer in 2010's Black Swan. They tied the knot in 2012 and have two children together, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, six.