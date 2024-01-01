Jimmy Kimmel hints at retirement from late-night TV

Jimmy Kimmel has hinted that he could be retiring from late-night television.

The TV host has revealed that he is considering not renewing his contract with ABC and leaving his talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"I think this is my final contract," Jimmy told the Los Angeles Times. "I hate to even say it, because everyone's laughing at me now - each time I think that, and then it turns out to be not the case."

The 56-year-old has hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! since January 2003.

"I still have a little more than two years left on my contract, and that seems pretty good," he continued. "That seems like enough."

During the interview, Jimmy explained that he had been thinking about retiring from the talk show while he was preparing for his upcoming hosting gig at the 2024 Oscars.

"Wednesday night, I was very tired and I had all these scripts to go through - I had to revise and rewrite all these pitch ideas for the Oscars - and I was literally nodding off onto my computer," Jimmy said. "In those moments, I think, 'I cannot wait until my contract is over.'"

In terms of what he might do with his time after leaving the show, Jimmy quipped that he could learn a new language or how to play the harmonica.

"(The future Jimmy is) very busy - it's funny, whenever I think of what I'm going to do when I stop working, it all involves more work," he told the outlet.

The talk show host had previously discussed leaving the show during an episode of the Strike Force Five podcast with co-hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver.

Jimmy will host the 96th Academy Awards on 10 March.