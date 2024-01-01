Emma Stone admits her anxiety issues can be 'selfish'

Emma Stone believes her anxiety issues can make her 'selfish'.

The Poor Things actress has always been open about her anxiety, and has previously talked about experiencing panic attacks from the age of seven.

Now she has spoken about how she believes her anxiety can sometimes cause her to be selfish.

"Part of the nature of anxiety is that you’re always watching yourself," she told Variety magazine. "In some ways - this is horrible to say - it’s a very selfish condition to have. Not to insult other people with anxiety - I still have it - but it’s because you’re thinking about yourself a lot. You’re thinking about, ‘What’s going to happen to me? What have I said? What have I done?’”

She's previously talked about how her anxiety has also been a great driving force in her life.

"I think your wiring is just kind of what you are. My mom always says that I was born with my nerves outside of my body,” she told Elle magazine in 2018. “But I’m lucky for the anxiety, because it also makes me high-energy."