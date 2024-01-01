King Charles III ‘reduced to tears’ by cancer support

King Charles III has opened up about the outpouring of support he's received since his cancer diagnosis.

The reigning monarch admitted he has found himself welling up at the kindness he has received from the public since officially revealing his health news.

King Charles, 75, met with British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak on Wednesday afternoon at Buckingham Palace.

After the PM said it was "wonderful" to see King Charles looking so well, the monarch told him any appearance of wellness was just an illusion.

"It's all done with mirrors," Charles quipped.

The PM went on to offer his support, saying, "Well, we're all behind you. The country's behind you."

And King Charles was candid about his feelings.

"I've had so many wonderful messages and cards," he acknowledged. "It's reduced me to tears most of the time."

He also described an increase in cancer awareness as a positive outcome of his diagnosis.

"I hear there's been a lot more attention and interest on those main, wonderful cancer charities, many of which I've been patron for years," the King said.