The Kid Laroi’s rags-to-riches story laid bare in Amazon series

The Kid Laroi's surprising life story has been revealed in a new docuseries.

The Australia rapper's rapid rise to fame is outlined in Amazon's new docuseries, Kids Are Growing Up: A Story About A Kid Named Laroi.

"Nobody would believe where I was only three years ago," the hip hop artist – whose real name is Charlton Howard – said in the trailer for the show.

The series promises a close look at Charlton's life, from his hardscrabble beginnings in Sydney, Australia and the Australian outback, to sold-out world tours and collaborations with some of the biggest names in the music industry.

"I can't wait for audiences to see this behind-the-scenes portrayal of my journey, which perfectly encapsulates some of the most rewarding and challenging years of my life and career so far," The Kid Laroi said in a statement.

The series trailer included footage of Charlton talking about his former mentor, rapper Juice Wrld, who died in December 2019 from an overdose of oxycodone and codeine. Charlton was with him when he passed away.

"As bad as things got in the personal life, the music was starting to go (up)," Charlton said.

In 2021, an email from Justin Bieber was the catalyst to global stardom, with the pair's collaboration Stay spending 14 weeks at the top of the American charts and achieving 2.2 billion streams on Spotify.

Kids Are Growing Up: A Story About A Kid Named Laroi will be available to stream on Amazon Prime on February 29.