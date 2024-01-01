Mark Ruffalo believes standalone Hulk movie would be 'too expensive'

Mark Ruffalo believes a standalone Hulk movie will never get made because it would be "too expensive".

The 13 Going 30 star made his debut as Bruce Banner/Hulk in 2012's Avengers and last appeared in a post-credits scene after 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

While Ruffalo's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains unclear, he recently told GQ that it probably won't include a standalone Hulk movie because the CGI costs would be too high.

"I'd love to do a standalone Hulk, I just don't think that's ever going to happen," Ruffalo said. "It's very expensive if you did a whole movie, which is why they use the Hulk so sparingly. I priced myself out!"

Ruffalo plays the scientist on screen, but when Banner turns into his big green alter ego, he becomes a CGI character, with the actor providing the performance via motion capture technology.

The character got his own movie, The Incredible Hulk, back in 2008, with Edward Norton in the lead role. Ruffalo replaced him for the Avengers films.

The Poor Things actor recently misspoke at a Q&A and hinted that he would appear in Captain America: Brave New World, however, it has since been confirmed that he won't be reprising the role in the upcoming movie.

During his GQ interview, Ruffalo was asked about Marvel's current critical and commercial slump and he suggested that the MCU TV shows have given the films less "mystique".

"I think the expansion into streaming was really exciting, but the thing about Marvel movies is you had to wait three years and that created a mystique," Ruffalo responded. "These corrections could be really positive things. Will it be what it was? I don't know."