Kaitlyn Dever's mother dies after cancer battle

Kaitlyn Dever is mourning the loss of her mother Kathy.

The Booksmart actress, 27, paid tribute to her late mum alongside a carousel of snaps of them and their family on Instagram on Wednesday night.

"My mama. My life. My everything. I don't even have the words," she began. "You were everyone's favorite. You are my favorite. The sweetest in the world. I will be broken forever without you and I don't know how I'll go on.

"You were the greatest mom and wife anyone could ever ever ask for. Thank you for fighting so hard for us for so long. I am forever, forever, grateful for the special time we got to spend with you, sweet mama...it will never be enough."

Kaitlyn thanked her mother for giving her her younger sisters Mady and Jane and noted that the siblings and their father Tim will "always have each other to lean on".

Concluding her post, she wrote, "I miss your smile, your sense of humor, your hugs, your kisses, getting to hold your hand, more than anything in the world. You made everything better. My sweetest, beautiful girl. My best friend. Oh how much I love you. What a gift it is to love you. I love you forever and ever, Mom."

The Dopesick star received condolences from her fellow actors in the comments. Her Short Term 12 co-star Brie Larson wrote, "All the love in the world to you and your family," her Dear Evan Hansen co-star Ben Platt commented, "I love you so much," and her upcoming Last of Us castmate Pedro Pascal added, "I'm so sorry Kaitlyn."

In October 2020, Kaitlyn revealed on Instagram that her mum had been battling stage 4 metastatic breast cancer for 10 years.