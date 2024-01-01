Lindsay Lohan joke removed from digital version of Mean Girls musical

The joke that "hurt" Lindsay Lohan has removed from the Mean Girls movie musical for its digital release.

During Megan Thee Stallion's cameo in the theatrical version, she reacted to Cady Heron's performance in a talent show and joked, "Hot girls, we are going back red. Y2K fire crotch is back."

The "fire crotch" comment seemingly referred to oil heir Brandon Davis calling Lindsay, the original Cady Heron, the insult in 2006, and her representative confirmed that the actress was not impressed by the reminder.

"Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film," Lindsay's rep told The Messenger days after the film's U.S. release.

The film was released on demand on Monday, and eagle-eyed viewers spotted that the joke had been edited out of Megan's cameo. In the digital version, she says, "Hot girls, we are going back red," before it cuts to her laughing.

Tina Fey, who wrote and produced the 2004 original and the 2024 reboot, has not addressed Lindsay's comment or the new edit.

The Freaky Friday actress attended the world premiere of the musical remake in New York City on 8 January and posed for photos with Fey and Angourie Rice, the new Cady Heron.

Lindsay made a cameo appearance in the film as the host of the Mathletes competition. Her original co-stars Amanda Seyfried, Rachel McAdams and Lacey Chabert did not appear.