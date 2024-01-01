Julia Roberts 'so grossed out' by filming scene in Leave the World Behind

Julia Roberts begged for filming to be over quickly on a disturbing scene in Netflix hit Leave the World Behind.

The actress, who played the lead role in the unsettling film was particularly disturbed by a "disgusting" scene where her on-screen son Archie, played by Charlie Evans, starts pulling teeth from his mouth.

The visual effects were created by dental prosthetics expert Gary Archer, the creator of SPFX teeth.

"Poor Julia Roberts, who has got a queasy stomach for dental gore, was sitting there as we're doing take after take after take and she was hating it," he told DailyMail.com.

He explained how he created the "disgusting" effect.

"The breakaway teeth are held in by wax, so I had to keep resetting it for each take," he revealed.

"(Julia's) like, 'Can we be done? This is the most disgusting thing I've ever seen.' I'm like, 'I guess a career in the dental field is not for you, Julia. I was over the moon for the fact that my work was having such an effect on her."

He added, "I love when somebody turns around and says what I've created is stomach churning or that they were awful to look at. To see them all going 'that is just disgusting,' made me think 'Job done!'"