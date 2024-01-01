Tom Cruise lands role in Alejandro G. Inarritu movie - report

Tom Cruise has reportedly signed on to star in acclaimed director Alejandro G. Inarritu's new film.

Sources revealed to Deadline that the actor has agreed to appear in the as yet unnamed movie, which is the first as part of his new partnership with Warner Bros.

The move comes after reports that Tom, 61, was keen to work with acclaimed directors as well as continue to work on his big-screen blockbuster movies such as Top Gun.

Alejandro's last English language film was 2015's The Revenant which earned him a Best Director Oscar, and Leonardo DiCaprio the Best Leading Actor gong.

No further details have been released about the film, and it's being described as "top secret," although it's believed Tom would also be a producer on the movie.

The Mission Impossible star has received four Oscar nominations but never taken home an award.