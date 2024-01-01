Andy Cohen issues apology over sexual harassment claims

Andy Cohen has apologised for comments he made to Brandi Glanville.

The Bravo show host and executive producer posted an apology to his social media after former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Brandi Glanville launched a lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment.

Brandi's legal representative sent a letter to NBC Universal, Warner Bros and production company Shed Media outlining her claim.

“Ms. Glanville herself has been a victim of sexual harassment at Bravo by none other than Andy Cohen," the letter read.

"In a video sent by Mr. Cohen to Ms. Glanville in 2022, Mr. Cohen—appearing obviously inebriated—boasted of his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via Facetime.”

Andy, 55, posted a response directly to his social media, stating: “The video shows (Below Deck's) Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi, 51.

"It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize."

Brandi's original statement of claim had argued that because Andy was Brandi's work superior at the time, she felt unable to speak up over her discomfort.

“Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville’s boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career,” the letter said.

“This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted."