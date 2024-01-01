Hayden Panettiere to star in thriller Amber Alert

Hayden Panettiere will star in new thriller 'Amber Alert'.

The 'Nashville' actress appears in the movie as Jaq, who is about to start her new job when she and her driver Shane (Tyler James Williams) - who is trying to earn some extra cash - realise they are behind a car that matches the description of a kidnapper's released in a child abduction alert, prompting them to put their own lives at risk by going in pursuit.

The movie is already in post-production and has been directed by Kerry Bellessa from a script he wrote with Joshua Oram. Lionsgate have acquired world rights to the movie, which has been co-financed by Hungry Bull Productions and Three Point Capital.

Hayden and Tyler will both also serve as executive producers.

The movie marks the Golden Globe-nominated actress' second big screen project since 'Nashville', following 'Scream VI'.

And Hayden previously revealed she personally called directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet to pitch her return to the horror franchise as Kirby Reed following a four-year career break to focus on her health.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America', Hayden said: "I didn't know what I wanted to do next. I did have to take those four years off and thank God I did. I had to work on myself – my mental health, my physical health, my spiritual health.

"When ('Scream') popped up and came back around, I was like, 'I want to be a part of that again because I hoped that Kirby was still alive.'

"I willed her back into existence and I called them. I actually called them... when they were doing 'Scream 5' and I was like, 'Without me?! Wait. Hold on. I might still be alive, and I could come in handy.'"