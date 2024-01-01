Wendy Williams' guardian files lawsuit ahead of new documentary's release

Wendy Williams' guardian has filed a lawsuit against Lifetime's parent company ahead of the channel's upcoming documentary.

According to TMZ, a woman named Sabrina Morrissey, who identified herself as the former talk show host's temporary guardian, filed a lawsuit against A&E Television Networks on Thursday. She also requested a restraining order.

While details of the legal action are under seal, it is believed Morrissey is trying to prevent Lifetime's two-part documentary Where is Wendy Williams? from airing in the U.S. on Saturday.

"The new lawsuit appears to be filed as an attempt to prohibit the airing of the upcoming documentary " a source with knowledge of the case told People.

A judge has ordered the documents to remain temporarily under seal, however, a hearing on this matter will be held next week.

Mark Ford, the executive producer of the documentary, recently told People that Williams approved of the programme, which follows her and her family from 2022 and 2023 and details her life under her guardianship after the cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show.

"The film was signed off on by Wendy, her management, her attorneys, the guardianship," he said. "They were aware of the filming all the way through. So, we did go by the book and get all the permissions that we needed to get."

According to People, the TV personality claimed in the documentary that her guardian had stolen money from her, but she did not provide evidence to support the allegation. Her family also alleged the guardian is the only person who has easy access to Williams.

The 59-year-old entered a facility in April 2023 to be treated for "cognitive issues". On Thursday, her team announced that she was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) last year.