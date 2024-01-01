Cillian Murphy teases 'exciting' new 28 Days Later sequel

Cillian Murphy is excited about the upcoming 28 Days Later sequel.

During Thursday's episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 28 Days Later star opened up about 28 Years Later, which will be helmed by original director Danny Boyle and written by original screenwriter Alex Garland.

"I mean it's for them (Danny and Alex) to speak about I suppose, but I think it's been brewing for a while," Murphy said. "The first movie was so important for me as an actor, and I love working with those guys, and Alex has an idea... Watch this space. It'll be exciting."

The Hollywood Reporter revealed in January that Boyle and Garland were reuniting for a 28 Days Later sequel titled 28 Years Later, projected to begin a new film trilogy.

In the 2002 film, Murphy's character Jim wakes up from a coma to discover society has been wiped out due to a virus that turns people into crazed killers.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Irish actor recalled filming a "freezing" scene in which Jim commits a brutal act of violence.

"We meet him at the beginning and he doesn't know what's happening, he's completely, like, at a loss to figure out what's going on, and he's so naive and scared, and all of that. And then, by the end, he's become this killing machine," the actor explained. "I remember we shot that whole sequence over three weeks and nights, and I remember I was shirtless in November in England somewhere, and there were rain machines, and it must've been freezing."

He continued, "Danny, he's so great visually - he's always so confident visually - and I knew that it would look great if we got it right. But it was miserable... It was freezing cold."