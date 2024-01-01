Dan Levy boards cast of Animal Friends

Dan Levy has joined the cast of 'Animal Friends'.

The 'Schitt's Creek' actor is set to star alongside Ryan Reynolds in the live-action/animated hybrid movie.

The R-rated road trip adventure is being directed by Peter Atencio and other cast members include Jason Momoa, Addison Rae and Aubrey Plaza.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but the script has been penned by writing duo Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider.

Meanwhile, Dan recently suggested that homophobia had robbed him of the chance to play "wonderful, rich, challenging roles".

Asked if it is easier for stars to be open about their sexuality compared to when he started his career, the 40-year-old actor told the i newspaper: "In some ways, yes. And in some ways, no. I think there has been a shift in the sense that there are more gay celebrities than ever before.

"But do I think that opportunity has changed? I don’t know.

"At least speaking from my own experience… I achieved a level of success that in many of my peers’ cases resulted in a huge influx of really nuanced, wonderful, rich, challenging roles. And I didn’t see them. I tended to just see versions of the character I had already written for myself."

Levy explained that there has been a "marked lack of variety" in the scripts he has received since 'Schitt's Creek' came to an end in 2020 and he is sad that other gay actors do not have the "privilege" to write parts for themselves in the way he has been able to.

He said: "My hope is that more gay-queer people can tell stories that have that kind of nuance, because it was important that I write this just to allow myself the opportunity to show something different. But I had to do that for myself.

"Which is a great privilege, but something that a lot of other gay actors don’t have the opportunity to do."