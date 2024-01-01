Cillian Murphy ‘smashed his head open’ when filming Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy "smashed his head open" during the filming of Oppenheimer.

The actor's co-star in the hit movie, Emily Blunt, has revealed that a well-intentioned act caused Cillian to seriously hurt himself.

“I just felt (what) Cillian needed, even more than food, was sleep on this movie,” Emily told Jimmy Kimmel, in reference to Cillian losing a lot of weight for the role. "So I got him this very beautiful pillow that I’m obsessed with … it’s a Hästens pillow. He was really luxuriating in this pillow one night, and he woke up in the middle of the night - this is what he told me the next day - and he went to fluff himself back down in the pillow, misjudged where it was, and smashed his head open on the bedside table."

She continued, "So he came to work, and they had to glue his head shut!”

Cillian, who was also on the talkshow with Emily, added, "I was a bit shocked you know! I was having a great sleep, and I had this amazing pillow, strange bed, strange table, (and) bang.”

The actor called the show's makeup artist to help fix his wound and cover it up so he could still be on set the next day.

"We were getting up at before it was bright, like at 2am or something. So I called her then, and I just came in, and then she glued my head, and covered it all up, and you don’t even see it in the movie, I think.”