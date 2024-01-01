NEWS Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are ‘back together’ Newsdesk Share with :





Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are "back together" after the reality star split from rapper Bad Bunny.



The reality TV star and her ex-boyfriend are “taking things slowly” and “rekindling” their relationship, according to TMZ.



However, sources have revealed they are "not exclusive yet," as they don't want to "rush into things."



Kendall split from rapper Bad Bunny in December and since then has been talking to her former flame again.



The model dated basketball star Devin for two years before they broke up in June 2022. They started dating again just a few weeks later but finally split in November 2022.



The pair were seen together in the Kardashian suite at the recent Super Bowl, and earlier this week Kendall was spotted in Dallas, where Devin's team, The Phoenix Suns, were playing.