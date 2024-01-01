Ryan Gosling's stepfather was impressed by 'real pink cement' on Barbie set

Ryan Gosling's stepfather was impressed by the "real pink cement" on the set of Barbie.

The Barbie actor revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that his stepfather was seriously impressed by the attention to detail in the production design.

"I remember my stepdad came to set and he was looking around and he was like, 'Ryan, this is real cement. Do you realise this is real pink cement?'" the actor recounted. "I was like, 'Oh, cool.' And he was like, 'No, Ryan, they had to lay rebar in here. Do you know that they'll never get this out of here? This is incredible.'"

According to Ryan, director Greta Gerwig confirmed, "It is real cement. And it had to be real cement."

He added, "And it was just like that. It was, like, even stuff you were missing."

Barbie's production designer Sarah Greenwood revealed to Architectural Digest last year that "the world ran out of pink" because they needed so much of it for their Barbie Land set.

Lauren Proud, vice president of global marketing for Rosco, which supplies the entertainment industry with scenic paints, confirmed that Barbie ran them dry in 2022.

"There was this shortage, and then we gave them everything we could," Proud told the Los Angeles Times. "They did clean us out on paint."