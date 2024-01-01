Oppenheimer and The Bear win big at the SAG Awards

Oppenheimer and The Bear have both won multiple gongs at the SAG Awards.

Oppenheimer took home three awards at the 30th Annual 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

It won the major award of the night, Best Cast in a Motion Picture, beating Barbie, The Color Purple and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Cillian Murphy was given the best Male Actor in a Leading Role, while Robert Downey Jr. won the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

TV series The Bear also took home three awards. It won Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series while Ayo Edebiri took home the Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series, and Jeremy Allen White took home the Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

Elizabeth Debicki was awarded Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role as Princess Diana in The Crown, and Pedro Pascal nabbed the Best Male Actor in a Drama Series for his part in The Last Of Us.

The Succession cast won the Best Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Barbra Streisand was given the Lifetime Achievement Award, dedicating the accolade to the actors in the audience. "I want to thank you for giving me so much joy, just watching all of you on the screen,” she said.

The 2024 SAG Awards took place at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

Here is the full list of winners:

Cast in a Motion Picture: Oppenheimer

Female Actor in a Leading Role: Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Male Actor in a Leading Role: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer

Ensemble in a Drama Series: Succession

Female Actor in a Drama Series: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Male Actor in a Drama Series: Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Ensemble in a Comedy Series: The Bear

Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Ali Wong, Beef

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: The Last of Us

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One