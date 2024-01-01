Fourth Bridget Jones movie is confirmed and will start filming in May

The fourth Bridget Jones movie will go ahead, and start filming in London in May.

The Daily Mail confirmed the news, revealing, "There was some uncertainty about whether it would get off the ground, but the movie is coming. Bridget is back and is about to take over London. Filming is being mapped out already and all of the pre-production is in place."

Renee Zellweger will reprise the lead role.

"Renee is excited about bringing Bridget back," the source told the Daily Mail. "She adores the character so much. Bridget Jones fever is expected to sweep across London this spring."

Colin Firth and Hugh Grant, who played love rivals Mark Darcy and Daniel Cleaver, are both expected to return in their roles, although it's not known in what capacity.

In the third movie, which was released in 2016, Daniel Cleaver was presumed dead, with a newspaper report at the end revealing he had been found alive. In the book, Mad About The Boy, which the fourth film is based on, Mark Darcy is also dead, although it's not known if the movie will stay true to the book.

Renee, 54, is believed to be looking for accommodation in London with her boyfriend, TV presenter Ant Anstead, 44, while she's filming.

Last time, she hired a flat in Kensington and enjoyed shopping and socialising locally.