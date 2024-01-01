Kathryn Newton 'begged' Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird role

Kathryn Newton "begged" Greta Gerwig for a role in her directorial debut Lady Bird.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star was such a big fan of Frances Ha, which Gerwig co-wrote and starred in, that she "begged" to be given any role in her 2017 solo directorial debut.

"I actually begged her to be in that movie," she revealed on Collider's Ladies Night podcast. "I auditioned for another role, I knew I wasn't gonna get it, but I was like, 'Please? Anything?' And she was like, 'I have this really small one.'"

The 27-year-old, who played Darlene Bell, shared that she recently cried when she saw a TikTok video of Gerwig praising her work.

"I actually saw a TikTok recently and she talked about me in it and it made me cry because she just said really nice things because it's a really small role and I had so much fun and she was just really cool that she saw me at all," she said.

While the Freaky star's begging tactic worked on Lady Bird, she didn't have much success with it for Gerwig's smash hit Barbie.

"I begged to be in the Barbie movie too, OK? I sent pictures of me with my Barbie tracksuits and stuff, no dice," she shared. "There's so many Barbies, I was thinking like Skipper, there's a lot of Barbies in that universe. I love that movie, it was amazing."

Newton's Lady Bird co-stars Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet were also supposed to appear in Barbie but the plan fell through due to scheduling issues.