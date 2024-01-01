Rachel Brosnahan 'blown away' by new Superman suit

Rachel Brosnahan was "blown away" by the sight of Superman's latest suit at the first cast read-through for Superman: Legacy.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star plays Lois Lane to David Corenswet's titular superhero in James Gunn's new DC movie.

At the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Saturday, Rachel revealed that the cast recently had their first table read of the script in Atlanta, Georgia, ahead of shooting.

Speaking about the occasion, she told Deadline.com: "I got to see the suit - and I was blown away!"

On her preparations for playing Lois, Rachel continued: "I'm still preparing. I'm talking to some journalists, I'm reading a lot of comics - so many I hadn't read before. It's been really fun to dig into this universe."

Her castmate Anthony Carrigan, who plays the shape-shifting character, Metamorpho, was also at the SAG Awards.

Of his character, he told Deadline: "I'm bringing to life a character that hasn't been done before - there's some pressure there."

Superman: Legacy hits cinemas in July 2025.