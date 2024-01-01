Pedro Pascal 'wants to make out' with Kieran Culkin

Pedro Pascal has joked about how he "wants to make out" with Kieran Culkin.

The Last Of Us actor and the Succession star have some long-standing friendly banter - which was taken to the next level at the SAG Awards on Sunday.

When Pedro, 48, accepted his award for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series - the same category Kieran won at the Golden Globes - he jokingly told the Succession actor to "suck it" in his speech.

Backstage, Pedro was asked by “how badly” he would “rag Kieran at the afterparty” by Netflix’s backstage SAG Awards correspondent Tan France.

"I’m going to make out with Kieran,” Pascal replied. “That’ll be my revenge.”

He then went on to talk about his long-standing friendship with Kieran. “He is the greatest," he said. "I can remember, years ago, him taking one of my younger siblings to an FAO Schwartz in Manhattan. He came up to me and complimented me on the play, he was already famous, had been a lead in the movie Igby Goes Down, and he approached me in public just to tell me that — he doesn’t remember this at all, I remember this — we’ve known each other since then.”

Later in the evening, both actors were interviewed backstage for Entertainment Tonight, and Kieran responded to Pedro's proposition.

"He also did ask if I wanted to smell his pits! That was weird!...Do you want to smell mine? Actually don't answer that!'"