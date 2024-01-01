Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan confirm split after 'friendzoning' each other

Romeo Beckham has confirmed his split with model Mia Regan after they "friendzoned" each other.

The pair had been dating for five years, but were rumoured to be on the rocks after they spent Valentine's Day apart.

"Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love,” Romeo, 21, wrote on Instagram on February 25. “We still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will.”

Mia, also 21, posted her own statement about the split.

“This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16. Love takes different forms & pupates as you mature. We aren’t (together) romantically but we do share lots of love for one another.”

She added: "After 5 years, we friendzoned each other heheh.”

The couple started dating in 2019, and Mia made several red carpet appearances with Romeo and the rest of the Beckham family, including at the Netflix premiere of David's docuseries, Beckham.

They were living together in London but Mia moved out of their shared home just before Valentine's Day.

"Romeo and Mia had a fallout… they aren’t together at the moment," a friend told The Mirror a couple of weeks ago. "Mia has apparently moved out of the place they shared and is staying with her parents. They’ve split up in the past and got back together again, but this time it feels more serious – Mia moving out obviously points to it being more than just a tiff."