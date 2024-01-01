Jodie Turner-Smith breaks silence on Joshua Jackson split

Jodie Turner-Smith has opened up on her divorce from Joshua Jackson.

Four months after she first filed for divorce from the Fatal Attraction star, the Queen & Slim actress has spoken out about her post-split mindset.

"Sometimes things we really want to work just don't end up working," she told the Sunday Times. "And that's OK. The most important thing is that you choose what's healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children."

The pair, who were married for four years, share a daughter, three and have already reached a temporary custody agreement. They each have joint physical and legal custody and will not be paying child support.

Jodie, 37, went on to say she thinks the decision to divorce was a courageous one – and she wants to focus on being a positive role model for their daughter.

"I don't think it's a failure," she said.

"We obviously had such a beautiful moment together. And now it's time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting! The bravest thing in the world is to recognise when something's not working and to make a move, and I always want to set that kind of example for my daughter."