Trinny Woodall will take HRT 'until the day she dies'

Trinny Woodall will take hormone replacements for the rest of her life.

The What Not to Wear star spoke out about her post-menopausal hormone therapy, describing how she combines it with other lifestyle habits.

"I’ll be taking HRT until the day I die," Trinny, 60, revealed in a feature for the Sunday Times.

The fashion guru and makeup entrepreneur also said she takes liposomal vitamin C, referring to it as a 'miracle vitamin'.

She outlined her daily breakfast, explaining she's changed her diet since beginning menopause and now begins the day with, "a big bowl of steamed broccoli, omelette and two slices of toasted pumpernickel bread".

It isn't the first time Trinny has discussed how her diet has transitioned since entering early menopause at 43.

"Going through menopause is confronting and confusing. Our bodies and skin start to feel strange," she told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2023.

"During this time you need to think about how certain foods can trigger symptoms. I always ask myself – am I eating too much sugar that I can’t process during menopause?"