Oppenheimer wins top prize at 2024 Producers Guild of America Awards

Oppenheimer solidified its status as the Oscars frontrunner by winning the top film prize at the Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards on Sunday night.

Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas and Charles Roven were honoured with the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures for their latest film.

The award is widely seen as an important indicator of the Best Picture Oscar, so Oppenheimer's win cements its chance for glory at the Academy Awards on 10 March.

During their acceptance speech, Thomas highlighted Nolan's work as a producer on the film in addition to writer and director.

"What you probably don't know about him is he's the best producer," she said of her husband, according to Deadline. "I worked on four films with you now. He is the best producing partner you can possibly hope for. There are a lot of people who worked on the film here tonight. They're an incredible part of what made this film a success and our cast."

Nolan added, "We've never won this before. We've been nominated before. Every time we found ourselves invited into this room, we felt such support for whatever risks we were taking from a group of people who understand how difficult it is to get a movie made, let alone something that doesn't fit a preexisting pattern of success."

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Martin Scorsese was honoured with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in recognition of his outstanding body of work in film. He received a standing ovation as he took to the stage to accept the honour.

Other film winners included Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and American Symphony, while TV winners included awards season favourites Succession, The Bear and Beef.

Here are the list of winners:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures: Oppenheimer

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures: American Symphony

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama: Succession

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy: The Bear

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television: Beef

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television: RuPaul's Drag Race

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television: Welcome to Wrexham

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures: Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea

Award for Outstanding Sports Program: Beckham

Award for Outstanding Children's Program: Sesame Street

Award for Outstanding Short Form Program: Succession: Controlling the Narrative.