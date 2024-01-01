Dave Bautista has a 'man crush' on Josh Brolin

Dave Bautista has admitted that he has a "man crush" on Josh Brolin.

In an interview with People published on Monday, the actor reflected on working alongside a star-studded cast on Dune: Part Two.

"It's intimidating," Dave, 55, said during the film's premiere in New York City on Sunday.

He added, "It's really intimidating, looking over and seeing Stellan Skarsgard and looking down and seeing Christopher Walken, and seeing Timmy (Timothée Chalamet) and Zendaya and Austin (Butler) and Florence (Pugh) and Josh Brolin."

The Marvel actor then gushed about The Goonies star, noting that he admires him as an actor and a person.

"God, I have a man crush, a huge man crush on Josh Brolin," Dave told the outlet. "I love him as a performer, as a human being."

Dave stars as Beast Rabban Harkonnen in the upcoming sci-fi/adventure film, which hits cinemas on Friday, while Josh portrays Gurney Halleck.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dave recalled working with Josh on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and the last two Avengers films, in which Dave portrayed Drax and Josh played Thanos.

"That's where we got to know each other," he explained. "I've known Josh for years and we really got, I think, close during our conversations, very intimate conversations during our Marvel years."